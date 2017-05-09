Windy City Pizza hiring for new Chesapeake location

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Windy City Pizza is hiring for several positions at their new location in Chesapeake.

Positions include cooks, servers, delivery drivers and cashiers.

Applicants can apply at the Windy City Pizza on 480 Kempsville Rd. in Chesapeake, or the Virginia Beach location at 1630 General Booth Boulevard. For more information, call 757-689-2270 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Those applying to be delivery drivers must have a copy of their driving record.

The restaurant is set to open at the end of May.