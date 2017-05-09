Virginia students see big changes with SOL testing this year

“This upgrade simplifies the logistics of SOL testing for many schools because principals and testing coordinators don’t have to move hundreds of students through a limited number of computer labs,” Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven R. Staples said.

“Students can test in their classrooms with devices they’ve used all year. And the ability to assess more students in less time decreases the amount of instructional time lost to testing,” he continued.

Some students will also experience shorter tests this year. It’s the third year of a four-year phase in of adaptive testing. That format allows for shorter tests for students in grades 3-8.

Those tests start with a question or problem with moderate difficultly. If the student gets the question right, then the computer selects a slightly more challenging question next.

However, if a student gets the initial question wrong, a slightly less difficult question is selected next.

Scores are determined by the number of questions answered correctly and the relative difficult of the correct answers.