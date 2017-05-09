× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: A chilly morning but more rain on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another chilly morning… Most areas are starting in the 40s again this morning. Expect plenty of sunshine this morning with clouds building in for the afternoon. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 60s. An isolated shower is possible late this afternoon, mainly for inland NC. Winds today will be light and variable.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a few showers possible for parts of inland NC and areas closer to the Albemarle Sound. Lows will drop into the low 50s by Wednesday morning.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday with isolated showers possible. Expect a higher chance for rain to the SW and a lower chance to the NE. Highs will warm into the low 70s tomorrow. Rain chances will increase for the end of the work week and weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. High temperatures will linger in the mid to upper 60s.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SW/N/NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW/N/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 8 (Very HighighH)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 9th

2003 Tornadoes: East Central, Southeast, Central VA

