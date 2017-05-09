Skydive Suffolk looking for skydiving volunteers for Virginia Beach Patriotic Festival

SUFFOLK, Va. – Skydive Suffolk is looking for a few skydiving volunteers to participate in the ‘Jumping for a Purpose’ event at the Virginia Beach Patriotic Festival.

Skydive Suffolk will jump Wounded Warriors onto the beach as a part of Warrior Week and have limited slots open to the public.

Jumpers can participate as a tandem (with a trained professional) or on their own.

The event supports the Combat Wounded Coalition and takes place Saturday, June 3 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

A tandem beach skydive, event t-shirt and lunch with the Wounded Warriors is only $399.

Licensed Skydivers with a C-license or better can participate for only $100. The cost includes lunch with the Wounded Warriors and an event t-shirt.

