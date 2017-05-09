Norfolk school bus with students on board hits bicyclist

NORFOLK, Va. – A school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, police said.

An adult man on a bicycle was struck by a Norfolk school bus in the intersection of Tidewater Drive and East Bayview Blvd.

Police reported that the cyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police dispatchers got a call about the incident around 2:30 p.m.

There were students on board the bus at the time of the incident but police said no children reported injuries.

