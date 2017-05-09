× Law Enforcement United Tour rides 250 miles, honoring fallen officers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Honoring fallen officers with a 250 mile bike ride from Chesapeake, VA to Washington D.C., cyclists are gearing up to begin their ride

Hundreds of current law enforcement officers, families in the police force, and community members are hitting the road this morning for the 2-day trek in honor of the 144 lives lost in the line of duty this year.

The cyclists agree it is a small sacrifice they make in order to remember their brother and sisters in blue who paid the ultimate price.

The ‘Road to Hope,’ is scheduled to kick off at 6 a.m. in Chesapeake with an opening ceremony and riders will proceed from there to their first stop in Portsmouth.

The cyclists showing up to the Chesapeake start location are from areas like Tampa, Fl., and all over Minnesota and Oklahoma.

There is another group riding from Reading, PA to Washington D.C.. another 250 mile trip for cyclists coming from another part of the country.

