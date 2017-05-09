Getting dressed and ready for Tidewater Comicon on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Virginia’s largest comic book convention returns for its 4th year with special guests John Wesley Shipp and Violett Beane (from CW’s The Flash), Jason Mewes (from Jay and Silent Bob Strike Bob, Clerks, Clerks 2), and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Justice League Action, Venture Bros).

We meet local cosplayers getting ready for the big weekend and get the details on the show.

Tidewater Comicon

May 13-14, 2017 @ Virginia Beach Convention Center

1900 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

tidewatercomicon.com

