Free nature walk at Freedom Park in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Enjoy the great outdoors during a free nature walk Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at Freedom Park.

Environmental educator Catherine Short will lead the walk and share basic naturalist skills such as using a field guide, keeping a nature journal, using binoculars and more.

Don’t forget to bring water and wear clothing and shoes that can get dirty!

The walk will begin at the Freedom Park Interpretive Center.

No registration is required. The walk is for ages 16 and up.