First Warning Forecast: From sunshine to scattered showers

From sunshine to scattered showers….Get ready for some rainy days ahead.

As we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine across Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds, courtesy of a stalled front just to our south. A few isolated showers could develop. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.

On Wednesday, we’ll see a good deal of clouds across the area. A few isolated showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

By Thursday, our rain chances will ramp up as pieces of energy ride along the stationary front to our south. We’ll see scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Scattered showers are also possible on Friday and Saturday as well. Highs will be in mid and upper 60s.

Right now, Mother’s Day brings partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N/E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW/N/NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Possible Storms. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

