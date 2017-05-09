Fire station surprise for People Taking Action winner!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A birthday shocker happened Tuesday at Fire Station Six in Newport News.

Robin B. McArthur, owner of Peninsula Title Company was driven to the station but thought she was being taken out to lunch, "What in the world is going on?" she said.

McArthur didn't know what to think when she got out of a co-worker's SUV and was greeted by friends, family and firefighters, "I am shocked! I am shocked!"

And the surprises kept coming when we presented her with a News 3 People Taking Action award, "Oh my gosh! Oh that is wonderful!"

Plus she was delighted when she received a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner Southern Bank.

McArthur shows her love with her actions. She is very involved in her Rotary Club which holds a fishing clinic for underprivileged kids, she helps ring the Salvation Army kettle bell around Christmas and she's active in her church. is a single mom, grandmother and local business-owner for 29 years. Her plate is full, but she still finds time to get involved, "I think that's what you're supposed to do, you're supposed to help your community and I love Newport News!

Recently, McArthur said she wanted to ride in a fire-truck bucket, "I mentioned it the other day at an accident, that thank God no on was hurt. And the bucket truck came to the scene with the ambulance and I said 'I've always wanted to go up in the bucket truck.'"

That's exactly what happened, she got strapped in and way she went.

The tower truck can extend 110 feet in the air and McArthur was amazed, "Oh my gosh look at this! Is this not great? What a perfect day! I cannot believe the girls at the office did this...see I'm checking things off my bucket list as I get older and this was one of em, but I didn't think this would ever be a possibility! This is awesome I'd stay up here all day!"