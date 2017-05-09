Council to vote on resolution prohibiting Chesapeake from becoming a ‘sanctuary city’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake City Council will be voting on a resolution Tuesday night that would prohibit the city from adopting sanctuary city policies.

The resolution states that “the City of Chesapeake, Virginia shall continue to enforce federal immigration laws and regulations and shall not adopt sanctuary city policies.”

According to the resolution, currently, the city and the Sheriff’s Office comply with federal laws, regulations and requests as follows:

The Police Department will send a notification to United States Immigration and

Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) upon reasonable suspicion that a person arrested for or suspected of criminal activity, is not legally present in the United States.

scheduled release date. During this time, ICE may arrange to assume custody of any undocumented immigrants.

The Department of Human Resources verifies the identity and employment

authorization of all individuals hired for employment in accordance with the

Federal Immigration and Nationality Act.

Councilman Robert Ike requested the resolution.

He tells News 3 there are no issues with the city complying with federal immigration laws, but he feels the city should send a message so there is never a question as to whether or not Chesapeake is a sanctuary city.

Councilman Ike says his request came after Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed a bill which stated that “No locality shall adopt any ordinance, procedure, or policy that restricts the enforcement of federal immigration laws.”

McAuliffe said the bill, which took aim at so-called “sanctuary cities,” would “send a hostile message to immigrant communities.”

Some Chesapeake residents feel the same way about the resolution.

Jeff Staples, a Chesapeake resident and candidate for the House of Delegates District 77, says its bringing politics to city government and will develop reasonable suspicion.

He plans to speak at tonight’s city council meeting which starts at 6:30 p.m.