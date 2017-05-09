Local Chipotle locations to donate 50% of proceeds to Chesapeake Bay Foundation on May 18

NORFOLK, Va. – Eating at a Chipotle Mexican Grill location in Norfolk, Virginia Beach or Newport News on May 18 will help the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

A public relations representative said when customers dine at the specific locations, Chipotle will donate 50% of the proceeds to support the organization’s initiatives.

All customers have to do is mention the fundraiser at the cash register when paying for their food.

The fundraiser will go from 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m. on May 18.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is the largest independent conservation organization dedicated solely to the restoration and protection of the Chesapeake Bay, home to more than 17 million people and 3,000 species of plants and animals.

Participating Chipotle locations:

1724 Laskin Road,

Virginia beach, Va. 23451

2701 n. Mall Dr., suite 108

Virginia Beach, Va. 23452

2137 Upton Drive, ste. 328,

Virginia Beach, Va. 23454

3380 Princess Anne Rd., 115,

Virginia Beach, Va. 23456-2620

300 Constitution Dr.,

Virginia Beach, Va. 23462

1501 Colley Avenue,

Norfolk, Va. 23517

1087 N Military Hwy.,

Norfolk, Va. 23502-2438

12300 Jefferson Ave., suite 200

Newport News, Va. 23602