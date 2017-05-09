× Best and worst states for working moms

Moms have one of the toughest jobs there is. Along with raising kids, more than 70 percent of moms with young children also work.

WalletHub recently released a report taking a look at the best and worst states for working moms. Virginia and North Carolina landed in the middle of the list. Virginia was listed at number 21 while North Carolina was 26.

Although Virginia is in the middle of the pack overall, there is some good news for women in the Commonwealth.

According to WalletHub, Virginia has the highest median women’s salary at $42,814 when you adjust for cost of living. That’s 1.9 times higher than Hawaii, which has the lowest median women’s salary.

Here’s a look at the best and worst on the list, comparing all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Best States

1 – Vermont

2 – Minnesota

3 – New Jersey

4 – Delaware

5 – Connecticut

Worst States

47 – Alaska

48 – Arizona

49 – Nevada

50 – Louisiana

51 – Alabama

To see more of their report, click here.