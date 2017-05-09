’13 Reasons Why’ gets second season

The hit Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” has a new reason to celebrate.

The series about a teen who leaves behind audio tapes that explain her suicide will be returning for a second season.

Singer/actress Selena Gomez serves as an executive producer of the series along with her mother, Mandy Teefey.

Gomez announced the return on Sunday using a teaser clip she shared on Instagram.

“Their story isn’t over,” the caption sad. “Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming.”

The show is based on a popular 2007 young adult novel by Jay Asher in which teen Hannah Baker details the bullying and trauma that led to her suicide.

And while the book doesn’t have a sequel, the series co-showrunner Brian Yorkey told the Los Angeles Times prior to the second season pick-up that there was more left to tell.

“Hannah’s story isn’t over — she has parents who still don’t have the complete story,” he said. “There’s a rapist who hasn’t been brought to justice and there’s a living survivor of that rapist who is just beginning her journey of recovery.”

While the show has been tremendously popular with fans, there has also been controversy.

New Zealand’s Office of Film and Literature Classification reportedly advised that young people watch with an adult out of concern over that country’s high teen suicide rate.

Netflix gave it a TV-MA rating which is for mature audiences and added content warnings given the graphic depictions of rape and suicide.

The company also set up a site with crisis information and suicide prevention resources.