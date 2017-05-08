Two men accused of selling cocaine, guns in Va. Beach grocery store parking lot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two men have been charged with dealing cocaine and selling guns in a Food Lion parking lot.

Juan Rivera-Gutierrez and Pedro Pabon allegedly bought drugs from New York, North Carolina and Florida to sell in Hampton Roads and West Virginia.

Court documents state that Pabon worked at the Food Lion.

According to court documents, the men sold thousands of dollars worth of cocaine to a criminal informant. They also sold guns, including a military silencer and multi caliber rifles, to the same criminal informant.

Rivera-Gutierrez and Pabon both face multiple counts of distribution of cocaine. Rivera-Gutierrez was charged with possession of firearms during and relation to a drug trafficking crime and possession of an unregistered silencer.