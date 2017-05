HARRISONBURG, Va. – A train derailed in Harrisonburg near James Madison University Monday afternoon.

The derailment was reported around 1:30 p.m. between Maryland Ave., and Warsaw deck.

The derailment was blocking a part of South Main Street and caused power outages to campus buildings, JMU tweeted.

JMU said there are no reported injuries and no hazardous materials were released.

Power has been restored to most of campus, according to JMU.

