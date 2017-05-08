People rappel down Oceanfront hotel for charity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – People in Virginia Beach are going “Over the Edge” to help a local non-profit.

It’s a fundraiser that is not for the faint of heart.

People rappelled down the side of the Holiday Inn Oceanside on 21st St. Saturday to raise money for Vanguard Landing.

Partcipants had to raise at least $1,200. So far, the event has raised nearly $31,000.

That money will be used by Vanguard Landing to create a community where adults with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities can live and work.

They have a 75 acre space of land in the southern section of Virginia Beach near the Redmill Commons Shopping Center where it will be built.