Offensive signs found at Virginia Beach park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Offensive fliers were found in Salem Woods Park Monday. The fliers were posted on trash cans around the park in the morning and have swastikas on them and say "white pride."

Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation told News 3 they are stunned and saddened someone would do this to one of their parks, a place that's meant to bring people together. All of the signs have been removed and park employees did a thorough scan to make sure they are not around.

A mom who has lived in the neighborhood for two years told News 3 she's disappointed and worried.

"That's very concerning. We live right down the road and my boys love to be outside. My 3-year-old is very observant of things and that's not something I should discuss with a 3-year-old," said Ashlyn Page.

Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation said if you see something offensive at a park to let them know immediately.