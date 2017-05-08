ODU Monarchs ranked 25th in D1Baseball Top 25

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion University Monarchs men’s baseball team is nationally ranked for the first time since 2007!

The Monarchs are ranked 25th in this week’s D1Baseball Top 25.

This is the team’s first ranking since Chris Finwood became coach. The last time ODU was ranked came in 2007, when the Monarchs were ranked 25th by Baseball America during head coach Jerry Meyers’ third season at ODU.

Old Dominion (32-14, 16-8 C-USA) currently sits in second place in the Conference USA standings, as the Monarchs are 11-1 in weekend series this season.

The team is averaging 7.2 runs per game and is hitting .292 as a club, while holding opponents to 4.69 runs per game.