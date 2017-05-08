× iZombie new episode, Tuesday 5/9 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Some Like it Hot Mess” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

RICO COLANTONI (“VERONICA MARS”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE — To help Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) solve the murder of an irresponsible narcissist, Liv (Rose McIver) consumes her brain and literally becomes a hot mess. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) learns some shocking news. Lastly, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) experiences a major setback. Rico Colantoni directed the episode written by John Enbom (#306). Original airdate 5/9/2017.