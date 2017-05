NORFOLK, Va. – The ‘Fasta Pasta’ claims to be the faster, easier way to make pasta for you and your family.

The microwave cooker can cook any type of pasta in about 10-15 minutes.

It claims to be non-sticking and is dishwasher safe.

TheĀ Fasta Pasta comes with a “pasta cooking chart” that allows users to easily measure and determine how long to microwave their pasta.

It’s just under $20 for the family size, so is it worth it??