First Warning Forecast: Tracking our next chance for rain

Tracking our next chance for rain….Enjoy the sunny, dry weather while it lasts because rain is moving back in.

As we move through our Monday afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine across the area. A few clouds will likely build in this afternoon, but overall, we should remain dry. Highs will be in the mid 60s today. Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

On Tuesday, we’ll see some sunshine to start. But by afternoon, clouds will increase. A couple of isolated showers are possible as a front stalls near the area. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

With the front stalled near our viewing area, our weather will remain unsettled through the rest of the work week. On Wednesday, we’ll see partly sunny skies. Some showers are possible. Highs will be near 70. Rain chances ramp up Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain will likely continue into Saturday with highs in the upper 60s.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Chilly. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S/SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Isolated Shower (20%). Mild. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1962 F2 Tornado Goochland Co

2003 F0 Tornado: Essex Co

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

