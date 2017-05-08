× First Warning Forecast: Tracking our next chance for rain

Tracking our next chance for rain….Enjoy the sunny, dry weather while it lasts because several days of rain are on the way.

As we move through our Monday night, expect quiet conditions, but it’s going to be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s under mostly clear skies.

On Tuesday, we’ll see some sunshine to start. But by afternoon, clouds will increase. A couple of isolated showers are possible as a front stalls near the area. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s.

With the front stalled near our viewing area, our weather will remain unsettled through the rest of the work week. On Wednesday, we’ll see partly sunny skies. A few isolated showers are possible. Highs will be near 70. Rain chances ramp up Thursday and Friday. In fact, we’ll see periods of on and off rain on both days. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s. Rain will likely continue into Saturday with highs in the upper 60s.

On Mother’s Day, we’re expecting partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will diminish a bit by Sunday. Still, we’re keeping a 20 percent chance of a shower in the forecast for now. Highs will warm into the mid 70s.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Chilly. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S/SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Mild. Highs near 70. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health for Tuesday

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1962 F2 Tornado Goochland Co

2003 F0 Tornado: Essex Co

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

