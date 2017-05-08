Dump truck crash prompts 2+ hour closure of I-64W in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – All lanes of I-64W in Chesapeake near Military Highway are currently closed after two dump trucks collided, with one spilling a load of sand on the roadway.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m.

Virginia State Police say a dump truck traveling eastbound crossed the median and collided with another dump truck in the westbound lanes. One of the two trucks spilled their load of sand into the road.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All westbound traffic is being diverted at the I-64/I-264 interchange. One lane of I-64E is closed in the area as well.

I-64W is expected to remain closed until 1:30 p.m. or later so crews can clean up the spilled sand.

