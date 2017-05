Dove has created limited edition body wash bottles to “celebrate beauty diversity.”

The bottles, which are currently only available in the U.K., come in all shapes and sizes.

“Each bottle evokes the shapes, sizes, curves and edges that combine to make every woman their very own limited edition,” the company’s website says. “They’re one of a kind – just like you.”

Some Twitter users were against the idea:

@FastCompany @Dove I love you @Dove but this is a terrible idea. Is your PR/marketing team asleep at the wheel or what? — Mandy Hale (@MissMandyHale) May 8, 2017

@FastCompany @Dove This is a joke, right? I mean, it's not a FUNNY joke, but it's a joke? — Wendy Fox Weber (@tvjedi) May 8, 2017

And some made light of the news:

thanks dove but i already found a bottle for my shape pic.twitter.com/asuo1vci0O — Carina Hsieh (@carinahsieh) May 8, 2017

This is my Dove bottle type. pic.twitter.com/J9BnqUMbi5 — Dave Pell (@davepell) May 8, 2017