ALDI holding hiring events for Hampton Roads stores

NORFOLK, Va. – Looking for a job?

ALDI is hosting several hiring events for its stores in Chesapeake, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

The first hiring event will take place on May 11 from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Quality Suites Sleep Inn on 6280 Northampton Blvd. in Norfolk.

The second is on May 23 from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on 5655 Greenwich Road in Virginia Beach.

The final event is on June 6 from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Quality Suites Sleep Inn on 6280 Northampton Blvd. in Norfolk.

Staff working at least 25 hours a week are eligable for full health insurance, dental coverage and 401K

A starting store associate will make $12.50 per hour. A starting shift manager will make $17 per hour.

Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply. A high school diploma or GED is preferred. Applicants must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday – Sunday.