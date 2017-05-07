Tides walk-off with a 4-3 victory in a 12 inning affair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Maybe the dogs were a help on Sunday, as the Norfolk Tides avoided a three-game sweep against the Durham Bulls. Mike Yastrzemski drove in two runs on a double in the bottom of the 12th inning to get the win over the Bulls.

In the bottom of the 1st, Robert Andino recorded an RBI single to open up the scoring.

Edwin Jackson made his Tides debut after being signed by the Orioles on May 5th, going three innings and only allowing three hits.

Bulls starting pitcher and former Old Dominion standout Ryan Yarbrough went 5.1 innings, striking out six and allowing three hits.

The Tides open up a seven-game road trip on Monday night.