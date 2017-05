NORFOLK, Va. – Are you a young professional in need of a professional headshot?

Acid Media Elegant Photography will take free headshots on May 18 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. for free.

The pictures will be taken at the Grain Rooftop Bar at The Main.

The event is hosted by the Professionals Under 40 Network.

RSVP for the event here.