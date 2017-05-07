× First Warning Forecast: A cool start Monday morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking sunshine and mild temperatures to start your work week.

Some clearing overnight. Temperatures will dip into the 40s and lower 50s. Lots of sunshine to start the work week as high pressure builds in on Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the low and mid 60s. There will be a bit of a breeze with winds out of the NW at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Mostly clear skies Monday night, which will allow temperatures to drop into the 40s. May even see some upper 30s in some inland locations.

Tuesday should be another dry day with more clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid and upper 60s. More clouds for Wednesday, with increasing rain chances. Highs in the upper 60s.

We then enter a period of some unsettled weather with rain and storm chances Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures will warm a bit, with highs in the lower 70s. We will be keeping a close eye on these three days. As of now, Mother’s Day is looking mostly dry with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday night:Decreasing clouds. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low and mid 60s. Winds: NW 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the 40s. Winds: S around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

