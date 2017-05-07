Authorities searching for missing South Carolina 8-year-old after woman found dead

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 8-year-old Iyana Lowery after her mother, Ella Lowery, was found dead Friday morning, according to CBS affiliate WBTW.

WBTW reports that Marlboro County coroner Tim Brown says Ella Lowery’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The FBI has now joined the search.

According to the FBI, Iyana was last seen by a relative around 10 p.m. on May 4 at her home in Bennettsville, South Carolina.

When the relative returned to the home at approximately 7:45 a.m. on May 5, her mother’s body was found and Iyana was not at the residence.

She is described at 4′ 2″ tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.