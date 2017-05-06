Virginia strawberry growers expect strong season

VIRGINIA — It’s strawberry season, and the Commonwealth and Virginia’s strawberry growers expect it will be a strong one!

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) encourages strawberry lovers to support their local producers and Virginia’s economy by purchasing fresh, Virginia grown strawberries from a local farm, farmer’s market or grocery store.

“Each year, strawberry season generates approximately $9 million in sales revenue for Virginia growers,” said VDACS Commissioner Sandy Adams. “With an abundance of fresh strawberries available, this would be the perfect time for strawberry lovers to visit a pick-your-own farm or farmers’ market.”

According to Virginia Strawberry Growers Association President Kane Lloyd, there are approximately 85 larger-scale commercial strawberry growers in Virginia, many located in the Tidewater region.

Strawberry lovers should contact local growers to find out when their strawberries will be ripe, their hours of operation and how the farm’s berries are sold.

Some garms have pick-your-own fields, some sell pre-picked strawberries and other growers sell their berries at local markets.

