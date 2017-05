Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's Locker Room, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown spotlight some diamond dandies. Virginia Beach native Ryan Zimmerman is the hottest hitter in baseball, while Ryan Yarbrough - a former Old Dominion pitcher, returns to Norfolk as a professional.

Plus, Mitch Brown spotlights the nation's top-ranked Division III softball team from Virginia Wesleyan.

Note: some portions of this web version of the Locker Room broadcast have been edited to meet copyright restrictions.