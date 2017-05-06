× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: A few widely scattered showers possible

Some clearing tonight, with a slight chance for an isolated shower. It will be on the cool side tonight, with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will subside a bit out of the SW at 5-10 mph.

A few early morning showers are possible Sunday. Then, we’ll see some clearing and sunshine, then another chance for some widely scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A bit breezy with winds from the west at 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.

Cooler temperatures to start the work week. Temperatures will actually dip below normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Scattered morning showers possible, then another chance in the afternoon (30%). Breezy at times. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: W 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: NW 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

