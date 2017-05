Portsmouth, Va. — Portsmouth Police are the scene of a shooting in the 4000 block of Victory Boulevard.

Officials tell News 3 the incident occurred just before 9 P.M.

When officers arrived, they found a man laying in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

