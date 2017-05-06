Kroger to discontinue senior discount in Virginia stores

VIRGINIA – Kroger is discontinuing their senior discount program, effective May 23.

The company says the new plan will save money for all customers every day.

“Kroger has lowered prices on thousands of items in its stores in the Mid-Atlantic Division. Our goal is to provide all customers a better value by lowering prices throughout the stores. We will discontinue the discount program that applied only to seniors, effective May 23. We will communicate directly to seniors through mailers and email messages. They will benefit from the lower prices every day and from special offerings, including digital coupons. The outcome will be savings for all customers every day,” Kroger said in a press release.

The company recently lowered prices on 3,000 items in Virginia and most West Virginia stores. They say it’s the fifth year they’ve reduced prices on a large-scale basis.

“In the last four years combined, Kroger lowered prices on a total of 5,000 items,” added McGee. “This year we have reduced prices on 3,000 more items, so our customers now are paying less on 8,000 items than they were five years ago.”