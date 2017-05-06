Deputy shoots dog during drug search in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City man is charged with possession with intent to sale and deliver drugs after a search warrant was issued on May 4.

Police say the Albemarle Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 700 block of Ray St in Elizabeth City.

During the execution of the search warrant, an agent with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office encountered a vicious dog at the side of the residence that attempted to attack him.

The deputy discharged his firearm one time, striking and wounding the dog. Animal control was called to the scene and transported the dog for law enforcement. The dog suffered a graze wound to the side.

Wilson is being charged with possession with intent to sale and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The agents seized 60 grams of marijuana along with other various items of drug paraphernalia.