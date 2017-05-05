× Thieves break into historic, condemned church struggling to rebuild

SUFFOLK, Va. – Built in 1888 Little Zion Baptist Church isn’t in the best shape, but many are working to bring it back to life.

News 3 first told you about those efforts in November.

Those efforts were dealt a blow this week.

Suffolk Police were called to the condemned property Wednesday on reports of a break-in.

Police say a man came to cut the grass and noticed someone had gotten inside the church. As it turns out, someone had broken in and stolen several items.

Pastor Keith Mayfield says he’s still figuring out what was taken, but says some of the items include a cross and candleholder.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to give them a call.