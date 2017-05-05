× Taking Action Against Crime: Hampton Police looking for Donte Solomon

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton need your help to find a suspect wanted for several charges, including aggravated malicious wounding.

They’re looking for Donte Lorenzo Solomon, 24.

He is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling,use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and aggravated malicious wounding.

If you have any information about where he is, you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line. There are three ways to report information.

Call – 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

Text – “HAMPTONPDTIPS” plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Web – Hampton Crime Line

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.