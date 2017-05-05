Tornado Watch canceled; Scattered storms, showers possible through the afternoon

SUPERGIRL new episode, Monday 5/8 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Supergirl -- "City of Lost Children" -- SPG220b_0027.jpg ÃÂ± Pictured (L-R): Chris Wood as Mike/Mon-El, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, and David Harewood as Hank Henshaw -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“City of Lost Children” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

“THIS IS US” LONNIE CHAVIS GUEST STARS – When an alien attacks National City, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the DEO learn the alien is a Phorian, an otherwise peaceful race with telekinetic powers.  Guardian (Mehcad Brooks) gets a lead on the Phorian’s address but instead of finding the culprit, he finds a very scared boy named Marcus (guest star Lonnie Chavis).  Marcus will only trust James so it is up to Guardian to stop the attacks on the city.  Rhea’s (Teri Hatcher) plan escalates.  Ben Bray directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Gabriel Llanas & Anna Musky-Goldwyn (#220).  Original airdate 5/8/2017.