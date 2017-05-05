Senate OKs $1.1 trillion bill to fund government through September

The Senate gave final approval to a giant government funding bill Thursday and sent it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The bipartisan tally was 79 to 18.

Trump signed the bill into law Friday, just hours before the deadline, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

The Senate vote came a day after the House cleared the measure and a day before the government otherwise would have run out of money.

The $1.1 trillion will fund agencies through the end of September. It took weeks of tough talk to reach the compromise, and both sides of the aisle have claimed victory over what’s in the bill.