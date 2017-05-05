Raccoon found in Yorktown tests positive for rabies

YORKTOWN, Va. – A raccoon tested positive for rabies Friday.

The Peninsula Health District is warning residents in the area of Water Street and Read Street in Yorktown that the raccoon was found in that area.

If you or your pets have had exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) contact the Health Department District at 757-594-7340.

The Health Department said Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980’s.

Environmental Health Services will be contacting neighbors in the area about the raccoon.