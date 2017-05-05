Mixing things up for Cinco de Mayo on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We are mixing things up this Cinco de Mayo with a little help from Matt Labarge, spirits manager for The Public House in Norfolk (publichouseeats.com). We learn to make a DownThyme and a Forbidden Siesta. It is Friday, after all.
