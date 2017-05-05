Man charged with stealing rifles from Chesapeake sporting good store

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man has been charged for stealing firearms.

A federal grand jury indicted yesterday charging a Chesapeake man with theft of firearms and possessing stolen firearms.

According to the allegations in the indictment, 27-year-old Sean Robert Elliott stole the firearms on November 25, 2016 and on January 27.

Elliott is also charged with two counts of possessing stolen firearms, stemming from a series of burglaries and burglary attempts at a Chesapeake sporting goods store that took place last winter, the Department of Justice said.

Elliott faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison if convicted.