Man charged for 2016 Norfolk murder found not guilty

NORFOLK, Va. – A man charged with 2nd Degree murder was found not guilty by a jury Friday afternoon, according to the The Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Lawrence Brown was charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Attempted Malicious Wounding.

Brown was charged after police found 31-year-old Deandre Raynor lying on the ground in the 800 block of Fremont Street in April, 2016.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and died after medics attempted to take him to the hospital, police said.

Brown previously told News 3 that he was innocent in a jailhouse interview.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney did not give any further details about the trial.