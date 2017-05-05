Handsome Biscuit is expanding in Norfolk, and hiring!

NORFOLK, Va. – Handsome Biscuit, a local favorite breakfast and lunch spot, is expanding!

The restaurant has leased 2,317 square feet of retail space in University Village in Norfolk.

The space will be used to open a second location of Handsome Biscuit.

Handsome Biscuit is currently located in the 2500 block of Colonial Ave.

The restaurant is known for their sweet potato biscuits and savory choices.

Sterling Myers with Handsome Biscuit said they hope to open the second location by the end of July.

The open date has not been announced yet because it is pending on work needed at the location and how quickly they can get the supplies needed.

A new location also means more employees and Myers said they hope to hire about 20 new employees.

Email your resume to we@handsomebiscuit.com if you would like to apply. A hiring team will be reviewing resumes.