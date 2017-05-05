Tornado Watch canceled; Scattered storms, showers possible through the afternoon

Friday morning storm causes major damage in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. - Residents are working to clean up after severe storms caused major damage to yards and homes in Edenton, North Carolina.

Witnesses along Rocky Hock Road say they believe a tornado touched down. The National Weather Service in Wakefield says investigators are currently in the area working to determine if the damage was, indeed, caused by a tornado.

Kevin Bunch was outside when the winds picked up and the rain started pelting the tin roof he was standing under.

"All of a sudden, the wind comes up and out of nowhere debris started flying and I made it over here to this cooler and ducked behind it," he says.

Bunch says everything looks different now that the storm has blown through.

A path of destruction is visible, with fallen trees, damaged structures and pieces of debris littered across the fields.

Luckily, it doesn't appear as though anyone was injured during the storm.

