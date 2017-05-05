× First Warning Traffic – Weekend closures at the Centerville Turnpike Bridge and on Hampton Blvd

CHESAPEAKE: CENTERVILLE TNPK BRIDGE FULL CLOSURE

Saturday, May 6 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, May 14 at 6 a.m. The installation of a new barrier gate foundation will require the full closure of the Centerville Turnpike Bridge starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, May 6 through 6 a.m. Sunday, May 14. A detour via Rt 168 Bypass will be marked.

–

HAMPTON BLVD TO CLOSE AT 90TH STREET FOR THE WEEKEND Detour will be in place from 8 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Monday

NORFOLK – Hampton Boulevard will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic from 90th Street to Greenbrier Avenue, a distance of about a third of a mile, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, and lasting until 3 a.m. Monday, May 8.

The closure is necessary for construction of the I-564 Intermodal Connector Project.

A detour will be in place. Turn-by-turn instructions to get to the other side of the closure:

Southbound Hampton Boulevard (from Naval Station Norfolk to Norfolk):

Left on Seabee Road

Right on Admiral Taussig Boulevard to I-564E

Take Granby Street Exit

Right on Granby Street

Right on Little Creek Road

Right on Hampton Boulevard

Northbound Hampton Boulevard (Norfolk to Naval Station Norfolk):

Right on Mapleshade Avenue

Right on Laurel Avenue

Right on Beechwood Avenue

Left on Hampton Boulevard

Left on Little Creek Road

Left on Granby Street

Take I-564W loop to I-564W to Admiral Taussig Boulevard

Left on Hampton Boulevard

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 30, 2017 through May 5, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Traffic shifts will occur overnight moving the two existing travel lanes on the concrete pavement to the left onto the new travel lanes in the median as follows:

Industrial Park Drive: Full closure in both directions underneath the I-64 overpasses between Trusswood Lane and Ridgeview Drive starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 8. A signed detour will be in place. Segment II:

Jefferson Avenue,at the I-64 overpass: Both directions: Left lane closures on May 1-5, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and alternating lane closures May 4-5, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.



I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit; one lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound May 1-5 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound May 1-5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) will be closed in both directions as follows: Hampton Boulevard will be closed northbound and southbound from 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, until 3 a.m. Monday, May 8, between 90 th Street and Seabee Road. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

Single-lane closures, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit; one lane will remain open at all times.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures April 30-May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.

–

Extended lane closures on Frederick Blvd at Turnpike Rd will create new traffic pattern, detour

PORTSMOUTH- Starting the morning of Monday, May 8, southbound traffic on Frederick Boulevard will be shifted and reduced to a single lane before the Turnpike Road intersection. During this traffic shift, southbound traffic will not be able to make a left turn onto Turnpike Road.

A detour for motorists wanting to access Turnpike from southbound Frederick will be set up prior to the intersection at Airline Boulevard. From Airline Boulevard, drivers will head east on High Street and south on Constitution Avenue to Turnpike Road.

The lane closures on Frederick Boulevard at Turnpike Road will last for up to two months so workers can upgrade utilities and signaling, construct new roadway and rehabilitate pavement for the Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project.