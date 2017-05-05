× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms today and a little more rain for the weekend

As we move through our Friday afternoon, expect scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms as a cold front pushes through the area. A few brief heavy downpours are possible. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds will blow in from the south between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Tonight, while a few showers are possible early in the evening, most of us will be dry under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

On Saturday, we’ll likely start our day dry, but as we go through the afternoon and evening, a few more scattered showers are possible as a weak front moves in. Our Saturday will not be a washout. Highs will be in the low 70s. It will still be fairly windy, with winds from the southwest between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts will climb to 25 mph.

For Sunday, we’re not expecting a washout by then either. However, a few early morning showers are possible before more sunshine moves in through the morning into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts will climb to 25 mph.

We’ll see highs in the mid 60s next Monday and Tuesday.

This Afternoon: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms (50%). Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (20-30%). Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Scattered Showers Possible (30%). Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered AM Showers Possible (30%). Breezy at times. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: W 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1834 Tornado: Lunenburg, Nottoway, Dinwiddie, Prince George Co

1989 F1 Tornado: Louisa Co

2004 Severe Thunderstorm: Hanover, Henrico, Prince George, Northumberland Co – Hail 0.75″-2.75″

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

