Chesapeake school bus carrying Kindergartners involved in minor crash in Great Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake Public Schools bus was involved in a minor crash near Cedar Road and Waters Road in the Great Bridge area on Friday morning.

The crash occurred just before noon, according to Chesapeake Public Schools spokeswoman Kellie Goral. Another vehicle was involved in the crash but no further details are known at this time.

The bus was carrying six Kindergartners home from Cedar Road Elementary when the crash occurred. None of the children were injured.

The same bus was able to take the children home safely.

