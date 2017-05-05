× Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Jessy’s Taco Bar

NORFOLK, Va. – May 5th commemorates Mexico’s victory against the French during the Battle of Puebla in 1862, and according to research by UCLA professor David Hayes-Bautista, it isn’t a Mexican holiday at all but rather an American one created by Latinos in California during the Civil War.

“The significance of Cinco de Mayo is that it represents Mexican resistance to foreign intervention, it is a moment where Mexico as a young nation rallied to defend itself,” said Raul Ramos, Associate Professor of History at the University of Houston. “But it was not a struggle for independence. Instead it represented a struggle against imperialism.”

This may be a great time to learn about Mexican history while enjoying some authentic food and drink.

Here are the best Cinco de Mayo deals in Hampton Roads.